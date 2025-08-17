- Home
KTC Honored With Gold Award At FPCCI Ceremony, CEO Sameera Irfan Shaikh Sets Industry Milestone
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 09:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Khyber Tobacco Company Limited (KTC), based in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Category Award in Agro-based Products & Research (Burley Tobacco Crop Production) at the 12th FPCCI Achievement Awards.
The accolade, presented to KTC’s CEO Sameera Irfan Shaikh by Governor Tessori at the Governor’s House in Sindh, recognizes the company’s outstanding contributions to the sector and marks a landmark achievement under the leadership of the world’s first female CEO in the global tobacco industry.
The recognition comes amid a surge in Pakistan’s tobacco exports, which grew by 158.31% in FY 2024-25 to USD 166.5 million, with KTC emerging as a leading contributor. The company also paid approximately PKR 9 billion in taxes during the fiscal year, reflecting the industry’s broader role in national revenue, where total tobacco tax collections are projected to surpass PKR 285 billion by June 2025.
Sameera Shaikh’s leadership has not only solidified KTC’s position as a top exporter and a key player on the pakistan stock exchange but also set a precedent for women’s empowerment in a historically male-dominated industry. Accepting the award, she emphasized that the recognition was a tribute to the dedication of KTC’s farming communities, research teams, and the company’s commitment to sustainable growth.
KTC, a publicly listed, vertically integrated enterprise, continues to focus on cigarette manufacturing and burley leaf production, with strong emphasis on quality, innovation and socio-economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The FPCCI Gold Award underscores KTC’s leadership in agro-based innovation, its significant role in boosting foreign exchange earnings, and its pioneering contribution to inclusive corporate leadership in Pakistan.
