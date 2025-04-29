Open Menu

KTH Achieves Major Breakthrough In Stroke Care

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM

KTH achieves major breakthrough in Stroke Care

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has marked a historic milestone by successfully performing thrombolysis treatment on its first acute ischemic stroke patient, utilizing Injection Alteplase. This achievement signals a new era in advanced stroke management at the institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sajjad Dawar announced that the thrombolysis service will be available under the Sehat Card Plus program, ensuring that all deserving patients have access to timely and life-saving treatment, with 24/7 doctor availability for stroke emergencies.

Dean of Khyber Medical College, Prof. Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb, joined the celebration, commending the rapid intervention by Neurologist Dr.

Irfan Khattak, who managed the case with exceptional skill. He shared that the patient presented with left-sided weakness within one hour of onset and received timely thrombolysis, leading to significant improvement.

Prof. Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb emphasized that this marks the first-ever successful thrombolysis case in KTH’s history, underlining the critical importance of swift response within the golden three-hour window for stroke management.

Hospital Director Dr. Zafar Afridi expressed pride in this remarkable accomplishment, stating that KTH now stands among the few institutions offering this advanced stroke care. He also assured full support for the establishment of a dedicated Stroke Unit in the near future.

