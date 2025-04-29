KTH Achieves Major Breakthrough In Stroke Care
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has marked a historic milestone by successfully performing thrombolysis treatment on its first acute ischemic stroke patient, utilizing Injection Alteplase. This achievement signals a new era in advanced stroke management at the institution.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sajjad Dawar announced that the thrombolysis service will be available under the Sehat Card Plus program, ensuring that all deserving patients have access to timely and life-saving treatment, with 24/7 doctor availability for stroke emergencies.
Dean of Khyber Medical College, Prof. Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb, joined the celebration, commending the rapid intervention by Neurologist Dr.
Irfan Khattak, who managed the case with exceptional skill. He shared that the patient presented with left-sided weakness within one hour of onset and received timely thrombolysis, leading to significant improvement.
Prof. Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb emphasized that this marks the first-ever successful thrombolysis case in KTH’s history, underlining the critical importance of swift response within the golden three-hour window for stroke management.
Hospital Director Dr. Zafar Afridi expressed pride in this remarkable accomplishment, stating that KTH now stands among the few institutions offering this advanced stroke care. He also assured full support for the establishment of a dedicated Stroke Unit in the near future.
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU awards scholarships and grants to 251 outstanding students35 seconds ago
-
AC Pasrur inspects petrol pumps38 seconds ago
-
KTH achieves major breakthrough in Stroke Care40 seconds ago
-
17 criminals held with contraband43 seconds ago
-
BISP initiatives lauded45 seconds ago
-
Pace of work on development schemes reviewed48 seconds ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected Canadian PM Carney51 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 102 litres substandard soda water, 12kg China salt, other items10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal stone-crushing plants10 minutes ago
-
Crackdown lunched against violators to ensure smooth traffic flow11 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Speaker Babar Saleem residence to offer condolence11 minutes ago
-
NDF denounces deportation of Pakistani disable child from India11 minutes ago