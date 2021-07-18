KTH allots 106 beds for Covid-19 patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has allotted 106 beds for Covid-19 patients, currently 33 patients were admitted in the hospital, said KTH spokesman here on Sunday.

Giving details, he said that the hospital had 25 ventilators for corona patients with only eight patients were admitted in intensive care at KTH.

There were currently 8 patients being treated at HDU, he said, adding that 17 patients were being treated on low oxygen levels.

He said that three more corona positive patients have been admitted on Sunday.