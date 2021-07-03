KTH allotted 106 beds for Corona patients: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) allotted 106 beds for Corona patients and currently Corona patients are admitted on 22 beds in Peshawar, spokesman of the hospital said here Saturday.

He said that the hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients and five patients are in intensive care at the hospital in Peshawar.

He said, currently 3 patients are undergoing treatment at HDU and 14 patients are being treated for low Oxygen levels. He said two more patients have been admittedand two patients died due to coronary heart disease.