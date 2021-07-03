UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KTH Allotted 106 Beds For Corona Patients: Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:40 PM

KTH allotted 106 beds for Corona patients: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) allotted 106 beds for Corona patients and currently Corona patients are admitted on 22 beds in Peshawar, spokesman of the hospital said here Saturday.

He said that the hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients and five patients are in intensive care at the hospital in Peshawar.

He said, currently 3 patients are undergoing treatment at HDU and 14 patients are being treated for low Oxygen levels. He said two more patients have been admittedand two patients died due to coronary heart disease.

Related Topics

Peshawar Died

Recent Stories

LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial i ..

3 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari’s health gradually improves

10 minutes ago

FO expresses sorrow over death of seven Canadian-P ..

26 minutes ago

WI defeats Pakistan in 2nd T20I on DLS method

41 minutes ago

Pakistan receives 2.5 m doses of moderna COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Covid-19 case and death counts slowly going up aga ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.