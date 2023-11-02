Open Menu

KTH BoG Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony On 100th Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KTH BoG organizes cake cutting ceremony on 100th meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The board of Governors (BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital, Khyber Medical College, and Khyber College of Dentistry on Thursday organized a cake-cutting ceremony at the 100th meeting of the BoG.

The meeting was held in the conference Hall of Khyber Medical College and chaired by Chairman BoG KTH/KMC/KCD Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar. Members of the meeting were Prof. Dr. Zaffar Durrani, Muhammad Sabur Sethi, Barrister Waqar Ali Khan, Najeeb Ur Rehman, and Dr. Sadia Shafique. Apart from this, Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dr. Syed Nasir Shah, Dr. Zafar Afridi, Prof.

Dr. Mohammad Ayaz Khan, Mr. Abdul Waheed, Mr. Haroon Durrani Manager legal and Mr. Hissam Amir Khan Secretary Board of Governors were also present.

Members highlighted achievements of renovation of the newly established OPD building, Pakistan's first complex of 20 Modular operation theaters, installation of Pakistan's first 1.5 MRI machine, IP-based CCTV cameras, purchase of modern machinery, various wards renovations and modern machinery worth billions of rupees.

The current Board of Governors recently approved the 2022 Employee Service Regulations.

APP/mds

Related Topics

Pakistan Nasir Afridi From Billion Employment

Recent Stories

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

28 minutes ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

30 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

31 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

45 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

49 minutes ago
PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

51 minutes ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

2 hours ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan