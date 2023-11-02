KTH BoG organizes cake cutting ceremony on 100th meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The board of Governors (BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital, Khyber Medical College, and Khyber College of Dentistry on Thursday organized a cake-cutting ceremony at the 100th meeting of the BoG.

The meeting was held in the conference Hall of Khyber Medical College and chaired by Chairman BoG KTH/KMC/KCD Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar. Members of the meeting were Prof. Dr. Zaffar Durrani, Muhammad Sabur Sethi, Barrister Waqar Ali Khan, Najeeb Ur Rehman, and Dr. Sadia Shafique. Apart from this, Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Dr. Syed Nasir Shah, Dr. Zafar Afridi, Prof.

Dr. Mohammad Ayaz Khan, Mr. Abdul Waheed, Mr. Haroon Durrani Manager legal and Mr. Hissam Amir Khan Secretary Board of Governors were also present.

Members highlighted achievements of renovation of the newly established OPD building, Pakistan's first complex of 20 Modular operation theaters, installation of Pakistan's first 1.5 MRI machine, IP-based CCTV cameras, purchase of modern machinery, various wards renovations and modern machinery worth billions of rupees.

The current Board of Governors recently approved the 2022 Employee Service Regulations.

APP/mds