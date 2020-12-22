UrduPoint.com
KTH BoG Tender Resigns After Submitting Oxygen Shortage Incident Report, Issue Charge-sheet To 3 Doctors

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:18 PM

KTH BoG tender resigns after submitting oxygen shortage incident report, issue charge-sheet to 3 doctors

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Dr Nadeem Khawar Tuesday submitted oxygen shortage incident report to the government and issued charge-sheet to three senior doctors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Dr Nadeem Khawar Tuesday submitted oxygen shortage incident report to the government and issued charge-sheet to three senior doctors.

The doctors given charge-sheet included Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, BPS-20 who was repatriated to his parent department and his contract as KTH hospital director was canceled with an immediately effect.

Similarly, BoG also issued charge-sheet to Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi and Dr Nek Dad Afridi the then hospital directors who failed to perform their administrative duties to address the sensitive issue.

Show cause notices were issued to Ali Waqas, Supply Chain Manager, Bilal Khan, Biomedical Engineer, Niamat Ali, Oxygen Plant Assistant, Shahzad Akbar, Oxygen Gas Attendant and they are asked to submit their replies within seven days and if any accused wanted to appear in person to clarify his position then he could contact the committee members.

Manager Human Resource Yousaf Jamal and Manager Facilities Tahir Shahzad will be working in KTH MTI till 31st December 2020 and their contracts will not be extended any further. Abdul Wahid, AC Plant Helper, was not involved in the incident. He was present on his duty and hence exonerated.

The BoG warned Medical Director Prof Dr Amer Azhar and directed strengthening of early warning system in clinical wards and intensive care.

All the five members of BoG submitted their resignations keeping in view the high moral ground, dignity and integrity.

