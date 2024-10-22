KTH celebrates Pakistan’s first 1,000 successful bariatric surgeries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The main auditorium of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) was filled with joy and celebration as the 1,000 Lives Transformation Surgeries success was commemorated on Tuesday here.

The distinguished chief guest of the event was Ihtisham Ali, Health Advisor to the CM-KP. In his address, he expressed gratitude to the Surgery Department and the Management for the invitation. He emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing healthcare and education. Ihtisham Ali pledged to address various hospital issues, such as completing the new BOG team, procuring essential resources, recruiting necessary staff, and establishing district-level hospitals to alleviate the patient burden on facilities like LRH, HMC, and KTH. He also lauded the dedication of Prof. Zarin and his teams, announcing intentions to organize an international event to honor Prof. Zarin's remarkable achievement.

Even though unable to attend in person, Dean Khyber Medical College, Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, conveyed his appreciation through an online video message. He commended Prof. Zarin and his team for their dedication to achieving this significant milestone. Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb highlighted the global history of Bariatric Surgery spanning four decades and expressed pride in bringing this advanced technology to Khyber Teaching Hospital, citing the fantastic results.

Chairperson of the Surgery Department at KTH, Prof. Mah Muneer, offered congratulations to the Surgery Department for this remarkable feat. He stressed the importance of prevention over cure and hinted at an upcoming event to celebrate the transformation of 2,000 lives.

Expressing delight at the remarkable achievement, Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan congratulated the department and urged Ihtisham Ali to allocate funds to address the shortage of Human Resources and procure necessary equipment and materials.

The esteemed Laparoscopic and General Surgeon, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Zarin, expressed appreciation for the support of the Dean KMC, the Chairperson of the Surgery Department, and the Management. He underscored the pride in realizing their vision through dedication and commitment to achieving their goal, at last, he requested Mr. Ihtisham Ali to fund the establishment of the Dedicated Bariatric Surgery Unit at KTH and include surgeries on 'Sehat Sahulat Card' for vulnerable people.

Additionally, Prof. Dr. Imran Marwat emphasized the profound impact of life-changing surgeries in curing obesity-related diseases. He credited the collaborative efforts of various departments including Anesthesia, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Pulmonology, Psychiatry, and Medicine in making this miracle possible. Prof. Dr. Imran Marwat extended his admiration to Prof. Zarin and his talented team for their exceptional teamwork.

After the successful completion of the event, Assistant Professor Dr. Nisar Ahmad expressed his gratitude and recognition for the individuals whose efforts and support were instrumental in making the event a reality, marking it as a proud moment for the entire KTH Family.

Following the conclusion of the event, a cake-cutting ceremony was held to commemorate this significant accomplishment. The ceremony was attended by consultants, faculty members, staff, and students, further enhancing the celebration of this remarkable achievement.