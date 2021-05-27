UrduPoint.com
KTH Conducts Free Medical Camp

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:39 PM

KTH conducts free medical camp

Khyber Teaching Hospital conducted a free medical camp and awareness walk on the occasion of World Hypertension Day here on Thursday

The aim of the day is to raise awareness among the people on how to prevent this disease and precious lives are not wasted with a little carelessness.

This year's World Hypertension Day themed as ''Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it & live long''.

In this regard, World Hypertension Day was celebrated under the auspices of the Cardiology Department of Khyber Teaching Hospital in which all the patients were examined free of cost and free medicines were provided and expert doctors informed the patients about eating a balanced diet.

Head of Cardiology Department Prof. Dr Ambar Ashraf as well as Associate Prof. Dr. Fahim Khan, Assistant Prof. Dr Sadiq Shah, Senior Medical Officer Dr. Javed Shah and faculty members and other staff of the hospital participated in the awareness walk.

The aim was to raise public awareness about the disease so that the risks posed by the disease could be reduced.

