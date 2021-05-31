UrduPoint.com
KTH Conducts Free Medical Camp, Awareness To Mark World No Tobacco Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:53 PM

World No Tobacco Day is celebrated worldwide on May 31 as Awareness Day to raise awareness against harmful effects of smoking on health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :World No Tobacco Day is celebrated worldwide on May 31 as Awareness Day to raise awareness against harmful effects of smoking on health.

This year theme of the day is World No Tobacco Day theme (commit to quit).

Pulmonology Department of Khyber Teaching Hospital also organized a free medical camp to commemorate the day.

Head of Pulmonology Department, Prof. Dr.

Sadia Ashraf sharing her views said, there are around 1.3 billion users of tobacco worldwide while 8.2 million deaths are reported every year due to tobacco use.

Similarly, approximately 30 million people in Pakistan use tobacco. Most of them are young, said a press release issued here.

Associate Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Farooqi, Chairperson Cardiology Prof. Dr. Ambar Ashraf, Associate Prof. Dr. Fahim, Dr. Asfandyar, Dr. Amir, faculty members and other staff of the hospital participated in the awareness walk.

