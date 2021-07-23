KTH emergency services provided to 4991 patients during Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Emergency medical services were provided to 4991 patients during Eid-ul-Azha holidays at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Spokesman of the hospital said here on Friday, in the light of the directives issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government the staff of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) provided medical facilities to the patients 24 hours a day during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

He said, from July 20-22, 2021, about 4991 patients were provided medical facilities and most patients were sent home after receiving basic medical care.

He said, out of the 4991 patients, during this period 331 patients were admitted in different wards of the hospital.

Giving further details about the patients, he said, about 1400 patients with overeating and stomach ailments were sent home after rendering first aid in the emergency department of the hospital.

Besides this, 28 road accidents and 117 other trauma and minor injuries were brought to the hospital for medical treatment.

He said, there were an increased number of teenagers in the accident cases that occurred on motorbikes.