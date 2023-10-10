Open Menu

KTH Establishes Separate Ultrasound Room For Female Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

KTH establishes separate ultrasound room for female patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Following the directive of Secretary Health and public demand, the authorities of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) have established a separate ultrasound room for the female patients, hospital sources informed on Tuesday here.

Following the directives of Secretary Health, a joint meeting of the Hospital Director MTI, KTH, Medical Director MTI, KTH and Chairman Radiology Department KTH decided to establish a separate ultrasound room for female patients.

Under the directives of Secretary Health, female staff will carry out the ultrasound at the room specified for the female patients. The step taken on the demand of public will help secure the sanctity and respect of female patients.

The hospital staff was also directed to ensure complete respect and facilities to the elders and female patients at the hospital.

