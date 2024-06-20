KTH fully ensure due healthcare facilities during Eid-ul-Adha days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Around 2,000 emergency patients were brought to the Khyber Teaching Hospital during the three-day Eid al-Adha holiday, said KTH spokesman Sajjad Khan while talking to media men here on Thursday.

In three days, about 1400 patients were brought due to malnutrition, spokesperson said, adding, 353 patients injured by knives etc. were treated during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

128 injured in road traffic accidents were brought to the emergency ward of Khyber Teaching Hospital, spokesman said, adding, five injured were brought to hospital due to gunshot wounds.

The hospital administration had completed all arrangements before the holidays, spokesperson Sajjad Khan said.

He disclosed that the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and management team were present on emergency duty during the holidays, spokesperson said. Medical facilities were provided to all the patients, some minor injured and sick people were sent home after treatment, spokesman said.

Around 128 patients were admitted in different wards during the three-day holidays and hospital Director and Medical Director appreciated all the staff for providing excellent medical facilities during the holidays, Spokesman said.