KTH Gets Modern Cath Lab
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Provincial Advisor for Health, Ehtesham Ali here Thursday inaugurated state-of-the-art Cath Lab t Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) to cater needs of patients needed angiography, angioplasty and other essential heart-related procedures..
On the occasion, Dr. Zafar Afridi, Director KTH,Dr. Sajjad Dawar, Acting Medical Director and Professor Dr. Anbar Ashraf, Chairperson of the Cardiology Department briefed the advisor about Cath Lab’s advanced features and technical capabilities.
Talking to media, Ehtesham Ali commended Professor Anbar Ashraf and her team for their dedication and termed the establishment of the Cath Lab as a landmark achievement.
He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to strengthen healthcare sector and said that similar Cath Labs would be set up in Swat, Dir, Dera Ismail Khan and Chitral to enhance cardiac care across the province.
He said that services provided at Cath Lab would be covered under Sehat Card Plus program ensuring maximum accessibility for patients in need of advanced cardiac care.
Recent Stories
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Protest in Kurram enters in 12th day against road closures6 minutes ago
-
Multan museum likely to open for public by June 306 minutes ago
-
One-window counter provides relief to 267 applicants6 minutes ago
-
KTH gets modern Cath Lab6 minutes ago
-
Punjab to implement QR code system for arms licence verification6 minutes ago
-
Capital Police host Iftar for journalists; IG Rizvi assures Islamabad is in safe hands16 minutes ago
-
Four arrested in police crackdown16 minutes ago
-
Man kills mother, injures brother over property dispute16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs unity to overcome challenges, attract investment: Qaiser Sheikh16 minutes ago
-
Traffic rules awareness vital to avoid road mishaps16 minutes ago
-
Laptops distributed among students in Lodhran16 minutes ago
-
DC chairs stresses achieving cotton cultivation target16 minutes ago