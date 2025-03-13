Open Menu

KTH Gets Modern Cath Lab

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Provincial Advisor for Health, Ehtesham Ali here Thursday inaugurated state-of-the-art Cath Lab t Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) to cater needs of patients needed angiography, angioplasty and other essential heart-related procedures..

On the occasion, Dr. Zafar Afridi, Director KTH,Dr. Sajjad Dawar, Acting Medical Director and Professor Dr. Anbar Ashraf, Chairperson of the Cardiology Department briefed the advisor about Cath Lab’s advanced features and technical capabilities.

Talking to media, Ehtesham Ali commended Professor Anbar Ashraf and her team for their dedication and termed the establishment of the Cath Lab as a landmark achievement.

He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to strengthen healthcare sector and said that similar Cath Labs would be set up in Swat, Dir, Dera Ismail Khan and Chitral to enhance cardiac care across the province.

He said that services provided at Cath Lab would be covered under Sehat Card Plus program ensuring maximum accessibility for patients in need of advanced cardiac care.

