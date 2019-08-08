UrduPoint.com
KTH Hired 23 Trainee Nurses Staff

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:28 PM

KTH hired 23 trainee nurses staff

To strengthen the Nursing Department Khyber Teaching Hospital for the improvement of patient care 23 more Trainee Staff Nurses hired on fixed pay

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :To strengthen the Nursing Department Khyber Teaching Hospital for the improvement of patient care 23 more Trainee Staff Nurses hired on fixed pay.

The KTH nursing department was deficient of nursing staff as per bed strength. Similarly 32 Charge Nurses have already been appointed in the month of July 2019. Due to the arrival of these trainee staff nurses and charge nurses the patient care is improved.

The visionary BoG is very much keen to make KTH state of the art hospital for the patient care as well as for post graduate and under graduate training.

The Hospital Director Prof Dr Irshad Ahmad and Nursing Director Rehmat Ullah congratulated the newly appointed nurses and desire that the International standard and skill must be utilized.

The nurses were included Naheeda Parveen, Husna Bahar, Ayesha Bibi,Nasima Bibi, Bibi Nahida,Gulshan Banu, Rabia Gul, Amina Bibi, Fazal Hadi,Nadia Bibi, Khatija, Sartaj Jahan, Shahzada, Bushra Zaidi, Shabnam Bibi, Irfan Ullah, Uzma Gul, Nusrat Naz, Waqas Ahmad, Muhammad Salman Khan, Kamil, Sumaira Nazir andSalima Rani.

