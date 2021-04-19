KTH, HMC, LRH filled with corona patients; cases continue to surge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :As the corona infection cases continued to surge in the provincial capital the capacity at the major public sector hospitals was also getting overwhelmed where all the bed specified for the corona infected patients got filled.

According to health department and spokespersons of three main hospitals of the provincial capital,all the 106 beds at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) were filled with patients.

According to the hospital administration,in view of the increasing number of cases of corona, the number of beds was being increased and new patients are also being registered.

The third wave of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased the burden of Corona patients on major hospitals in Peshawar the officials added.

Similarly, the Hayatabad Medical Complex has a total of 60 ventilators out of which 38 ventilators were reserved for coronavirus patients whereas 28 patients were on ventilators while 148 beds are occupied and the bedding capacity has enhanced to 178 to meeting the increasing demand.

Meanwhile the spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar said that the number of coronavirus patients has risen to 375 with 29 patients in the ICU. He said that keeping in view the surge in cases the number of beds for corona patients at LRH has been increased to 441.

The overall COVID-19 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reached 14.6 percent while the positive cases in 7 more affected districts have touched 20 percent.

According to health department, Mardan topped with the highest positive case rate of 30 percent, while the rate of positive cases in Buner was 29 percent and Peshawar 27 percent, adding that 934 patients were undergoing treatment in HDU,125 in ICU and 61 on ventilators in different hospitals.

