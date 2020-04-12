UrduPoint.com
KTH Incharge For Adopting Govt Guidelines To Become Safe From Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

KTH Incharge for adopting Govt guidelines to become safe from coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Dr. Zafar Iqbal Wazir, Cardiologist Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar who was entrusted with additional charge of COVID-19 Ward in KTH here Sunday advised people to adopt all guidelines of the government for their safety against coronavirus.

He requested public to stay at homes, adopt social distancing and avoid crowded places as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Government from time to time to become safe from deadly coronavirus.

In a statement, he said washing hands with soaps and maintaining at least six feet distance among people should be adopted.

Dr Wazir said coronavirous has been declared pandemic by WHO and cooperation of people was key to combat the viral infection.

Coronavirus has no regards for race, colour and cast as it claimed lives of thousands of people in developed and developing countries.

He paid tributes to medical community fighting against COVID-19, who were trying their level best to save patients lives.

Dr Wazir thanked the enormous love of people for doctors, nurses, paramedics and others medical professionals fighting the pandemic as frontline force and reiterated that doctors would continue their efforts till the last patient cured.

