UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KTH Inquiry Report Released, Seven Officials Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

KTH inquiry report released, seven officials suspended

PESHAWAR, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The inquiry report prepared by a three members committee of board of Governors (BOG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar here Monday disclosed that the incident about shortage of oxygen and killing of six patients including five admitted in COVID 19 Isolation Ward and one ICU at KTH, was occurred due to failure of the system.

The preliminary inquiry report prepared by a three members committee of BOG headed by chairman Dr Nadeem Khawar, members Dr Nadeem Alam and Sabur Sethi revealed that the incidence took place due to system failure and there is a chronic deficient oxygen filling of the tank, which went un-noticed, unsupervised and unchecked.

There is no backup of oxygen storage and supply system in the hospital as recommended by health technical memorandum (HTM) and the facilities management failed to report the absent staff of the oxygen plant.

The supply chain department failed to provide required number of oxygen flow meters for the oxygen cylinders and the hospital has no emergency rescue squad, it said in its findings.

The oxygen plant staff needs further training and skills enhancement and the biomedical engineer failed to perform his duties.

Following the facts finding inquiry's report, the competent authority has suspended seven KTH officials including Hospital Director MTI KTH Dr Tahir Nadeem, Facility Manager Tahir Shahzad, Manager Supply Chain Ali Waqas, Bilomedical Engineer Bilal Babak, Oxygen Plant Assistant Niamat, Oxygen Plant Duty Employees Waheed and Shahzad Akbar.

According to inquiry report, the standard of Pakistan Oxygen Limited monitoring and supply system would be further investigated and qualified and trained staff would be hired for the oxygen plant.

Primary and secondary backup system for the oxygen plant would be established on emergency basis and proper command and controlled system of oxygen supply would be established as well.

A proper emergency rescue squad would be organized for the hospital and regular drills would be carried for better preparedness in future.

It may be recalled that CM KP Mahmood Khan, Health Minister Taimour Jhagra and Chairman BOG MTI KTH have taken serious notice of the interruption in oxygen supply to the critically patients on Saturday night which resulted death of six patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tank May

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

20 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

43 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

46 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.