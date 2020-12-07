KTH inquiry report released, seven officials suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The inquiry report prepared by a three members committee of board of Governors (BOG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar here Monday disclosed that the incident about shortage of oxygen and killing of six patients including five admitted in COVID 19 Isolation Ward and one ICU at KTH, was occurred due to failure of the system.

The preliminary inquiry report prepared by a three members committee of BOG headed by chairman Dr Nadeem Khawar, members Dr Nadeem Alam and Sabur Sethi revealed that the incidence took place due to system failure and there is a chronic deficient oxygen filling of the tank, which went un-noticed, unsupervised and unchecked.

There is no backup of oxygen storage and supply system in the hospital as recommended by health technical memorandum (HTM) and the facilities management failed to report the absent staff of the oxygen plant.

The supply chain department failed to provide required number of oxygen flow meters for the oxygen cylinders and the hospital has no emergency rescue squad, it said in its findings.

The oxygen plant staff needs further training and skills enhancement and the biomedical engineer failed to perform his duties.

Following the facts finding inquiry's report, the competent authority has suspended seven KTH officials including Hospital Director MTI KTH Dr Tahir Nadeem, Facility Manager Tahir Shahzad, Manager Supply Chain Ali Waqas, Bilomedical Engineer Bilal Babak, Oxygen Plant Assistant Niamat, Oxygen Plant Duty Employees Waheed and Shahzad Akbar.

According to inquiry report, the standard of Pakistan Oxygen Limited monitoring and supply system would be further investigated and qualified and trained staff would be hired for the oxygen plant.

Primary and secondary backup system for the oxygen plant would be established on emergency basis and proper command and controlled system of oxygen supply would be established as well.

A proper emergency rescue squad would be organized for the hospital and regular drills would be carried for better preparedness in future.

It may be recalled that CM KP Mahmood Khan, Health Minister Taimour Jhagra and Chairman BOG MTI KTH have taken serious notice of the interruption in oxygen supply to the critically patients on Saturday night which resulted death of six patients.