KTH, KMC, KCD celebrated 74rd Independence Day with traditional zeal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital celebrated 74rd Independence Day of Pakistan, the flag hoisting was also graced said the Spokesperson on Saturday.

Member board of Governor, Dr Nadeem Alam, Chief Executive KTH, KMC, KCD and Dean KMC Prof Dr Mehmud Aurangzeb, Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar, Nursing Director Rehmat Ullah and Associated Dean Prof Dr Zakir Ullah participated in the ceremony organized at main gate of KTH.

Board Member, Deans, Directors and large number of faculty members warmly participated and graced the occasion. The ceremony was also attended by KMC students, nursing paramedics staff, managerial staff and general public.

A simple and impressive ceremony started with the recitation of Holy Quran in auditorium of Khyber Teaching Hospital where KMC students, nursing and paramedics staff children prepared national anthems, songs and speeches to depict the scenario of independence.

Speaking on the occasion, BoG member Dr Nadeem Alam, Dean KMC Prof Dr Mehmood Aurangzeb, Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan and Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar highlighted the significance of the independence movement and the huge sacrifices rendered by "our forefathers to realize the dream, namely, Pakistan." Tribute was paid to our brave and courageous heroes forces and health professionals and providers who work day and night to fight COVID19 pandemic and all the disasters which the country face.

Certificate of recognition were distributed among faculty, TMOs' HOs', KMC students, nurses, paramedics, managerial staff and auxiliary staff.

Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan announced cash prize for facilities management engineering wing as well as Directorate of Media and Protocol.