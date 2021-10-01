KTH launches breast cancer awareness campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital has launched month long breast cancer awareness campaign in the month of October .

The month of October is considered as Breast Cancer Awareness month worldwide.

In this regard, the Department of Surgery, Khyber Teaching Hospital has finalized all preparation in this regard.

Dean Khyber Medical College Prof. Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb inaugurated the campaign by cutting the ribbon. Prof. Dr. Mah Munir, Head of Surgical Department, Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Hospital Director, Faculty members of different departments of Khyber Teaching Hospital and Department of Community Medicine of Khyber Medical College, Trainee doctors, students and administrative staff of the hospital attended the event.

In his speech, the chief guest congratulated the organizer Prof. Mah Muneer and her team on the successful organization of the event and said that we need to further increase the awareness campaign as breast cancer is one of the most common diseases in women and deprive being completely curable , delay in diagnosis can make it fatal. He further said that this cancer is more prevalent in women above 40 years of age. He appealed to the people that the doors of Khyber Teaching Hospital are open to the public 24 hours a day and our team is working hard to serve the people.

Addressing the function, Prof. Dr. Mah Munir said that the Department of Surgery of Khyber Teaching Hospital conducted this campaign in the month of October every year where free check-up, educational sessions, ultrasound and mammograms were all offered under one roof. The various other departments participating in this campaign include Department of Radiology, Community Medicine, Pathology and Physiotherapy.

She also thanked the administration of BRT Peshawar for helping us on this noble cause by promoting it through advertisement on their stations . Lastly Dr. Irum Sabir Ali, Assistant Professor , Deparmtment of Surgery thanked the Dean and the administration for always encouraging such activities and mentioned that this campaign is not just about providing awareness, screening and diagnosis but would also be used as an opportunity to take the Breast cancer services being offered at Khyber teaching hospital to a much higher level through various events planned to be organised over the course of the month.

A similar campaign that was organized last year, 1197 women were screened and it is expected that figures even higher than this would be achieved this year.