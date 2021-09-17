UrduPoint.com

KTH Makes Elaborated Arrangements To Tackle Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar has made elaborate arrangements to tackle coronavirus cases and 122 beds have been reserved for corona patients.

According to the KTH spokesperson currently 102 corona patients were admitted to the hospital and said that 28 ventilated beds were reserved for corona patients.

He said that out of the total corona patients, 25 corona patients were being treated at Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He said during the last 24 hours three people have died of corona while one was admitted.

While in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC),139 corona patients are under treatment, adding its spokesperson said there were a total of 68 ventilators and out of which 38 were reserved for corona patients.

He said that 28 patients were under treatment on ventilated beds. He said that 16 new patients were admitted during the last 24 hours, adding that 18 patients were discharged after recovery from the hospital.

