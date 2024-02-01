Open Menu

KTH Management Prepares For General Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) In preparation for the upcoming general elections, the management of Khyber Teaching Hospital convened an essential meeting here on Thursday.

Chaired by Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi and Medical Director Professor Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan, the meeting was attended by Associate Dean Professor Wazir Muhammad, managers, and security staff.

The meeting, held by directives from the health department, aimed to finalize preparations.

All staff leaves have been canceled to ensure readiness for the elections.

Adequate medical facilities will be available to the public during holidays.

Furthermore, security arrangements within the hospital will be bolstered, with high-alert orders in effect.

On 8th February, OPDs will remain closed, but emergency staff will be doubled, as per the decision made during the meeting.

Additionally, orders were issued to augment staffing and medications in the emergency department.

All staff members have been instructed to remain on high alert.

