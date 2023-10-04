KTH observing month of awareness against breast cancer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The surgery department of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar under the supervision of Professor Dr. Mah Munir and Assistant Professor Dr. Iram Sabir is observing the month of October as an awareness month against breast cancer.

Free screening and breast awareness camps are organized every year, more than 1,500 women are screened for free, in which about 20 to 30 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and receive timely treatment provided to them, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Khyber Teaching Hospital and Khyber Medical College have also initiated a breast cancer awareness campaign and organized a free camp in the basement OPD (out-Patient Department) which included clinical examination, and sessions on breast cancer or diseases, including ways for women to perform self-exams, various seminars and free ultrasounds.

Director Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi has issued instructions to all managerial and related departments for the provision of all services including free blood screening to patients to play an effective role against the disease and access of awareness to the general public.

Director (Medical) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan appealed to the public that this free camp will continue in the entire month of October from 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M from Monday to Friday.

