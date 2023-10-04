Open Menu

KTH Observing Month Of Awareness Against Breast Cancer

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

KTH observing month of awareness against breast cancer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The surgery department of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar under the supervision of Professor Dr. Mah Munir and Assistant Professor Dr. Iram Sabir is observing the month of October as an awareness month against breast cancer.

Free screening and breast awareness camps are organized every year, more than 1,500 women are screened for free, in which about 20 to 30 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and receive timely treatment provided to them, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Khyber Teaching Hospital and Khyber Medical College have also initiated a breast cancer awareness campaign and organized a free camp in the basement OPD (out-Patient Department) which included clinical examination, and sessions on breast cancer or diseases, including ways for women to perform self-exams, various seminars and free ultrasounds.

Director Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Zafar Afridi has issued instructions to all managerial and related departments for the provision of all services including free blood screening to patients to play an effective role against the disease and access of awareness to the general public.

Director (Medical) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan appealed to the public that this free camp will continue in the entire month of October from 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M from Monday to Friday.

APP/aqk

Related Topics

Peshawar October Women Breast Cancer Afridi All From Blood P

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

9 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

54 minutes ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

2 hours ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

2 hours ago
 NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

2 hours ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

3 hours ago
 Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recyc ..

Borouge, Tadweer sign partnership to explore recycling opportunities in Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan