KTH official catches thief red-handedly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Thief caught red-handed with the help of CCTV surveillance in the premises of the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar by the staff officials of the hospital here on Saturday.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the thieves stole sanitary ware and pipes from the toilets of the newly constructed OPD of Khyber Teaching Hospital, the hospital spokesman Sajjad Ahmad confirmed the incident while giving details.

The thief was traced with the help of CCTV, the spokesperson informed. The thief was tracked down with modern CCTV cameras and the thief photo has been installed in the IP base camera system and with the help of which the thief was identified on his return, Sajjad Ahmad said.

"Actually, the thief was caught red-handed and later handed over to the concerned Police Station," he added.