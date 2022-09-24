UrduPoint.com

KTH Official Catches Thief Red-handedly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 02:30 PM

KTH official catches thief red-handedly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Thief caught red-handed with the help of CCTV surveillance in the premises of the Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar by the staff officials of the hospital here on Saturday.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the thieves stole sanitary ware and pipes from the toilets of the newly constructed OPD of Khyber Teaching Hospital, the hospital spokesman Sajjad Ahmad confirmed the incident while giving details.

The thief was traced with the help of CCTV, the spokesperson informed. The thief was tracked down with modern CCTV cameras and the thief photo has been installed in the IP base camera system and with the help of which the thief was identified on his return, Sajjad Ahmad said.

"Actually, the thief was caught red-handed and later handed over to the concerned Police Station," he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Station From

Recent Stories

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

29 minutes ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

2 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed by security forces in sepa ..

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

3 hours ago
 PM urges world leders to act now to deal with clim ..

PM urges world leders to act now to deal with climate change

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.