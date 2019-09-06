UrduPoint.com
KTH Pays Tributes To Defence Day Martyrs; Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Friday observed Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity day with national fervor and zeal and expressed resolve to stand with Pak Armed force for the sake of motherland

The KTH staff including doctors, paramedics and other administrative staff carried out a walk led by Hospital Director Professor Dr Inayatur Rehman and Acting Medical Director Professor Dr Irshad Ahmed and paid rich tribute to martyrs of September 6 saying that Pak Armed Forces frustrated the enemies' attack on September 6, 1965 and gave them a strong message that defence of Pakistan is invincible.

The participants of the walk also expressed solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir and resolve to support them in freedom struggle.

More Stories From Pakistan

