KTH PCR Laboratory Starts Coronavirus Tests: Dr. Wali

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 06:50 PM

KTH PCR laboratory starts coronavirus tests: Dr. Wali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Health Department's Focal Person Dr, Ahmed Wali on Sunday said provincial government was taking all possible measures to enhance capacity for testing of coronavirus patients at district level in order to control the spread of the pandemic.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons here.

He said that PCR Testing Laboratory has started work for coronavirus tests at Khuzdar Teaching Hospital (KTH) after Quetta, aimed to provide facilities of tests to the people at district level.

On the special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Health Secretary Dostain Khan Jamaldeni, he said that PCR Testing Laboratory enabled to start functioning.

He said that the technical delegation completed the installation of Pocket PCR Machine provided by the World Health Organization in the Biosafety Level 2 Laboratory and TB Control Program at Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

He said Commissioner Khuzdar Mudasar Waheed Malik, Director General Dr. Saleem Abro, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Samad, Dr. Babar Alam, Dr. Soomar Khan, District Health Officer (DHO) and Technical Staff of TB Control Program have played a key role in making functional this laboratory.

Dr. Wali said there has been a significant increase in coronavirus testing capacity after installing PRC machine in Khauzdar.

Earlier, this facility was available only in Quetta and remote areas of people had to come to Quetta to get tested for the coronavirus, he said and added that provincial government has solved the problems of remote areas after installing PRC machine.

He also urged the citizens to follow government precautionary measures against the deadly virus in order to quell the spread of virus.

