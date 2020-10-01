UrduPoint.com
KTH Plans Month-long Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:31 PM

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has planned a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign in October for public and doctors, said a release issued here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has planned a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign in October for public and doctors, said a release issued here Thursday.

As part of campaign, a screening camp would be held throughout October that is internationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Taking the lead, Department of Surgery KTH has collaborated with Department of Community Medicine and Department of Radiology, Khyber Medical College and KTH for arranging free screening camp and to educate people about the ailment. The campaign would also be participated by Dr.

Abid Jamil of Department of Oncology Hayatabad Medical Complex and Dr Sadaf Chiragh and Dr Nabila Javed from Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine.

The campaign was inaugurated here by Chief Executive KTH Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb and Chairperson Department of Surgery Prof Dr Mah Muneer Khan.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by Prof Dr Shah Jehan, Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, Prof Dr Amir Azhar, Prof Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, Prof Dr Qutb e Alam, Chairperson Radiology Department Prof Dr Hina Gul other faculty members, said that release.

