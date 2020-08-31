KTH starts OPD from Sept 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The management of Khyber Teaching Hospital Monday has taken all the steps for resuming the services of OPD as per BOG directives.

Board of Governors Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) had issued the directives to re-function the OPD services.

KTH elective services restored after 24th March due to COVID-19 pandemic. All the specialties elective services would start from September.

The OPDs was started with strict SoPs and no one without mask would be allowed to enter the hospital. One patient one attended policy was strictly implemented to minimize the risk of COVID-19 pandemic.

There would be two screening triage one in A&E Dept and other in old male OPD.

Cardiology, Pulmonology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Ophthalmology, otolaryngology (ENT) would be conducting their OPD in their respective wards.

Ophthalmology, otolaryngology (ENT), Gynaecology & obstetrics, Medicine, Urology, Neurosurgery, Paeds Surgery, Orthopaedic, General Surgery and Paediatrics triage screening and OPD slip would be made from main OPD slip counters.

Cardiology, Pulmonology, Dermatology and Psychiatry, Nephrology and Plastic surgery triage screening and OPD slip would be made from A&E counters.

General Surgery, Paediatrics, paeds surgery, Nephrology and plastic surgery OPD would be conducted at their old place whereas Orthopedic, Urology, Neurosurgery would be functional in old main OPD building.

Gynecology and Obstetrics OPD with Ultrasound would be in female general OPD whereas Medicine OPD in male general OPD.

Institute based Practice services would also be restored soon.

Telemedicine OPD services were closed.