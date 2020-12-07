KTH suspends nine employees over patients deaths due to oxygen deficiency, initial inquiry report submitted

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The inquiry committee of Khyber Teaching Hospital ( KTH) has suspended nine employees over death of six patients due to interruption in oxygen supply to the critical patients.

The chairman , board of Governors MTI KTH has taken a serious notice of the incident which resulted in the loss of previous human lives of five patients admitted in Vivid isolation ward and one patient in ICU.

An emergency meeting was called with the hospital administration and a preliminary fact finding committee was constituted which has given its initial report with in twenty hours of the incident.

Board of Governors MTI KHT inquiry committee held it's meeting under the chairmanship of Prof . Dr. Nadeem Kawar , Chairman BoG MTI KTH and two worthy members BoG MTI KTH , Dr Nadeem Alam and Sabur Sethi.

The inquiry committee in its initial report on available relevant documentary, verbal and written statements/record has taken action to suspended nine employees that include Dr. Tahir Nadeem Khan, hospital director, Tahir Shahzad , facility manager, , Ali waqas, Manger Supply Chain, Bilal Bajaj, biomedical engineer, Nimat , oxygen plant assistant, Waheed, oxygen plant duty employee, Shahzad Akbar , Oxygen plant duty employee.

The hospital administration decided that qualified and trained staff will be hired for oxygen plant, Primary band secondary backup system for the oxygen plant will be established on emergency basis, proper command and control system of oxygen supply will be established, proper emergency rescue squad will be organized for the hospital and regular drills carried out for better preparedness in future and standard of Pakistan Oxygen Limited (contractor) monitoring and supply system will be further investigated.

The inquiry committee concluded that the incident took place due to system failure, chronic deficient oxygen filling of the tank which went unnoticed, unsupervised and unchecked.

The committee finds that there is no backup of oxygen storage supply system in the hospital as recommended by technical committee.

The facilities management failed to report the absent staff of the oxygen plant and the supply chain department failed to provide the required number of oxygen flow meters for the oxygen cylinders.

The hospital has no emergency rescue squad, oxygen plant staff needs further training and skills enhancement and biomedical engineer failed to perform his duties.