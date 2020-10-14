UrduPoint.com
KTH To Observe World Mental Day On Oct 15

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:37 PM

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Psychiatry Department would observe "World Mental Day on Oct 15 , said a statement issued by Directorate of Media and Protocol KTH here on Wednesday

Objective of the event titled, Investment in Mental Health, is to create awareness among people regarding mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

The event would be held in KTH Conference Hall and renowned medical professionals, faculty members and students would attend the event.

