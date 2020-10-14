KTH to observe World Mental Day on Oct 15

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Psychiatry Department would observe "World Mental Day on Oct 15 , said a statement issued by Directorate of Media and Protocol KTH here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Psychiatry Department would observe "World Mental Day on Oct 15 , said a statement issued by Directorate of Media and Protocol KTH here on Wednesday.

Objective of the event titled, Investment in Mental Health, is to create awareness among people regarding mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

The event would be held in KTH Conference Hall and renowned medical professionals, faculty members and students would attend the event.