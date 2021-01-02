KTH treats 870,957 patients including 601,313 by emergency department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Peshawar treated a total of 870,957 patients in which 601,313 patients were received by emergency department during last year.

According to performance report issued on Saturday said that patients received in various Out Patient Departments (OPDs) were 269644, patients admitted in various units were 66934, major operations carried out in different Operation Theaters (OTs) 25127, various investigations carried out in pathology department were 898203, total Coronavirus tests conducted in the hospital were 205074 in which Covid positive were 4013.

Similarly blood bags issued to various patients were 46515, patient visited Physiotherapy Department 9856, different procedures carried out in different sections (EEG, ECG, Echo, ETT, and Audiology, Bronchoscopy (Chest), Lithotripsy, Eye, Dental & Skin Procedure) were 74416, endoscopy carried out 598, dialysis carried out 24989, total ultrasound carried out in Radiology Department 97550, total X-Rays 131079, CT Scan carried out in Radiology Department 8925 and MRI Scan carried out in Radiology Department 3369 patients.

KTH is the 2nd largest hospital of the province which is a diversified hospital catering millions of patients annually from all over the province.

There are about 35 different units with various specialties, 1300 bedded hospital and 36 tables in operation theaters are functional in this hospital, working round the clock providing Best Health Services to the patients.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic OPDs, IBP & elective services were suspended on March 24, 2020 and all emergency service were available round the clock with consultant services in the A&E department by on-call units.

In order to facilitate people in this pandemic every necessary measure were taken and KTH started telemedicine consultant OPD from April 10, 2020. All the elective services were restored on September 1, 2020.

In first Covid-19 wave due to complete lockdown all the basic needs which include breakfast, lunch, evening tea, dinner and other necessities was provided to the patients admitted in isolation private rooms, isolation unit, staff working in the A&E and triage from the hospital resources and same services were offered during Ramzan.