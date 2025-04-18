KTH’s Complaint Cell transforms healthcare efficiency, processed 55,416 grievances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Since its launch on September 1, 2022, the Complaint Management System at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar has transformed healthcare efficiency by resolving 55,416 grievances by patients and staff members as well.

“The Complaint Management System is not just about resolving issues—it is about creating a culture of continuous improvement that puts patients, attendants, and healthcare staff at the centre of hospital operations,” comments Muhammad Sohail, Incharge Complaint Cell KTH.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Muhammad Sohail informed that in year 2024, the system processed 22,536 complaints along with 287 patient care complaints, ensuring timely resolution and follow-ups.

“This initiative has set a new benchmark in healthcare complaint resolution, making KTH a leader in patient-centered care and hospital efficiency,” Sohail remarked.

In any healthcare facility, ensuring that medical staff can focus entirely on patient care without being distracted by non-medical issues is crucial.

Recognizing this need, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) introduced a Complaint Management Information System (CMIS)—a pioneering initiative designed to address and resolve internal concerns efficiently, he added.

This system allows hospital staff and patients to report issues related to facilities, maintenance, security, or support services, ensuring that the hospital functions smoothly and patient care remains the top priority.

Initially, the system allowed staff to register complaints via a simple phone call, notifying the relevant department for immediate action.

This ensured that doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff could continue their duties without unnecessary disruptions caused by infrastructure, staffing, or security-related issues.

Incharge CMIS attributed success of this initiative to the invaluable support of Dr. Zaffar Afridi, Director KTH.

“Dr. Afridi understood the importance of supporting our healthcare staff to maintain an efficient working environment and his guidance was key in ensuring that the system met the needs of our staff. His commitment and involvement in the project played a pivotal role in its success,” he commented.

Over time, the CMIS evolved significantly. One of the major breakthroughs was the introduction of a mobile application, making the complaint registration process even more accessible and efficient.

The Android app now allows hospital staff to report issues instantly from anywhere any time, further streamlining the resolution process further.

Patients and their families can now report any challenges they face during their hospital stay, ensuring immediate action and an improved patient experience.

The system makes Khyber Teaching Hospital the only hospital in the region with a fully operational Complaint Management Information System that serves both hospital staff and patients.

One of the most challenging aspects of running a hospital is dealing with patient attendants, who often approach the complaint desk with anger and frustration due to the stress of their loved one’s illness.

The Complaint Cell staff is trained to handle panic patients & attendants with patience and empathy. Instead of reacting defensively, they listen calmly, acknowledge concerns, and explain the resolution process transparently.

It defuses tense situations and helps attendants leave with a sense of reassurance rather than frustration, he claims.

The Complaint Management Information System has also provided valuable data-driven insights to hospital management.

A six-month complaint analysis revealed that the private rooms needed urgent renovation. This feedback led to the renovation of 15 private rooms, which resulted in a 30% decrease in complaints—a clear demonstration of how data-driven decisions improve patient care.

When patients file complaints, our Patient Relations Officer ensures daily follow-ups until the issue is resolved. Patients are personally visited, updated on the status of their complaints, and supported until their discharge.

After the patient leaves the hospital, final feedback is collected before officially closing the complaint, guaranteeing a thorough resolution process.

The success of the Complaint Management Information System at Khyber Teaching Hospital is a result of the combined efforts of hospital leadership, Complaint Cell staff, technical experts, and medical professionals. With their dedication and the continuous support of hospital management, KTH has become a model for efficient complaint handling in the healthcare sector.

By ensuring timely action, empathetic communication, and data-driven improvements, we continue to enhance the quality of care, foster a positive hospital environment, and ensure that patients and their attendants feel valued and respected.