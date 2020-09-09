UrduPoint.com
KTP Shows PM's Sincerity To Resolve Karachi's Longstanding Problems: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:20 PM

KTP shows PM's sincerity to resolve Karachi's longstanding problems: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the issues of Sindh and its metropolitan city of Karachi were first time seriously addressed by the Federal Government irrespective of the fact that a rival party was in power in the province.

It manifested that how much Prime Minister Imran Khan was sincere to resolve the long standing civic problems being faced by the people of Sindh, particularly the mega city, he said while talking to a private channel.

The minister said the failure in the implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) would harm the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) more than any other stakeholder.

He said it was unfortunate to make the Karachi package controversial. It was need of the time for all the political stakeholders to put their heads together and jointly work for the well-being of the people of Karachi, he stressed.

The minister said the law related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was of great importance for Pakistan.

There might be a deadlock on the legislation due to the opposition's fear of the anti-money laundering law. How a convicted criminal could ask for amending the National Accountability Bureau NAB law as per his aspirations, he questioned.

About the change of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Shibli Faraz said the government was facing hurdles in introducing police reforms due to the collusion between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership and the corrupt police officials developed over the last 35 years.

There was something wrong behind the hue and cry of the opposition over change in the Punjab's top police administration, he said, adding the prime minister had the authority to replace any official over his of her non-satisfactory performance.

To a question, the minister said he did not see any success of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's all parties conference as both the Pakistan peoples Party and the PML-N were poles apart in their political agendas and interests.\932

