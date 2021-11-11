KU Academic Council approves four years BS degree program

The Academic Council of the University of Karachi on Thursday approved the four-year BS degree program for the academic session 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Academic Council of the University of Karachi on Thursday approved the four-year BS degree program for the academic session 2022.

The KU Vice Chancellor chaired the Academic Council meeting, held here at the Arts Auditorium.

The Academic Council also approved BS Poultry and BS Genetics programs which were recently approved by the Board of Faculty of Science.

It was decided in the meeting that KU would give admission in the fifth semester (third year) to students who want to do masters in any discipline as higher education Commission-Islamabad has discontinued the masters program.

The meeting also approved that students after completing a two-year associate degree program at college would be eligible to take admission in the fifth semester (third year) if they want to study further.

The Academic Council decided that associate degrees would be replaced by the BS four years degree after successful completion of the course.

It was also decided that if required students coming from college, after completing associate degrees in arts, commerce, or science, would have to do a deficiency course to be able to apply for the degree program.

The Academic Council approved establishing academia-industrial advisory board at the departmental level to bridge the gap between the two.

Five members of faculty and five members from relevant industries would be the part of Board.