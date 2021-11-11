UrduPoint.com

KU Academic Council Approves Four Years BS Degree Program

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 08:39 PM

KU Academic Council approves four years BS degree program

The Academic Council of the University of Karachi on Thursday approved the four-year BS degree program for the academic session 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Academic Council of the University of Karachi on Thursday approved the four-year BS degree program for the academic session 2022.

The KU Vice Chancellor chaired the Academic Council meeting, held here at the Arts Auditorium.

The Academic Council also approved BS Poultry and BS Genetics programs which were recently approved by the Board of Faculty of Science.

It was decided in the meeting that KU would give admission in the fifth semester (third year) to students who want to do masters in any discipline as higher education Commission-Islamabad has discontinued the masters program.

The meeting also approved that students after completing a two-year associate degree program at college would be eligible to take admission in the fifth semester (third year) if they want to study further.

The Academic Council decided that associate degrees would be replaced by the BS four years degree after successful completion of the course.

It was also decided that if required students coming from college, after completing associate degrees in arts, commerce, or science, would have to do a deficiency course to be able to apply for the degree program.

The Academic Council approved establishing academia-industrial advisory board at the departmental level to bridge the gap between the two.

Five members of faculty and five members from relevant industries would be the part of Board.

Related Topics

Karachi Education Commerce Karachi University From

Recent Stories

Troika Plus calls for inclusive govt in Afghanista ..

Troika Plus calls for inclusive govt in Afghanistan; agrees to continue practica ..

58 seconds ago
 President Alvi says the world is in grip of inflat ..

President Alvi says the world is in grip of inflation

59 seconds ago
 20 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

20 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 EU to Look Into Legal Means to Blacklist Specific ..

EU to Look Into Legal Means to Blacklist Specific Airlines Amid Immigration Cris ..

1 minute ago
 Rs 90 mln state land retrieved

Rs 90 mln state land retrieved

22 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues written order in APS tragedy ..

Supreme Court issues written order in APS tragedy case

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.