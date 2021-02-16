UrduPoint.com
KU Accept Teachers' Request To Prepare Question Papers In Line With Reduced Syllabus

Tue 16th February 2021

The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has accepted the request of the concerned college teachers and granted permission to prepare question papers under the reduced syllabus for the upcoming annual degree examinations

Controller examination KU, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain Tuesday said that the syllabus for the degree students has been made short for the academic year 2020 only.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi has accepted teachers' requests and allowed them the preparation of question papers in line with the reduced syllabus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the decision was taken as the syllabus was not completed during the online classes and now the syllabus has been shortened to ease the students.

