KU AERC international conference on shaping economic future of country trends and insights for tomorrow

The Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC) of the University of Karachi (KU) inaugurated its two-day international conference, “Shaping the Economic Future of the Country Trends and Insights for Tomorrow,” on Tuesday at the AERC Rangoonwala Auditorium

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Applied Economics Research Centre (AERC) of the University of Karachi (KU) inaugurated its two-day international conference, “Shaping the Economic Future of the Country Trends and Insights for Tomorrow,” on Tuesday at the AERC Rangoonwala Auditorium.

The conference aims to bring together policymakers, economists, and experts to discuss emerging economic challenges and potential solutions for Pakistan's future economic trajectory.

In the inaugural session, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that at one time Germany was divided into two blocks and it was a time when they were in the race for military strengthening but later they realized that economic strength was more important for the nation and their economic prosperity resulted in the re-union of Germany.

Addressing the session, the Chairman of the Sindh Planning and Development Division Najam Ahmed Shah provided insights into the provincial government’s development agenda.

He highlighted the province’s successful public-private partnerships in the health and infrastructure sectors, noting that initiatives like the Thar Coal Energy Project, Alternative Energy Initiatives, and Rural Development Projects have significantly contributed to economic progress over the past 12 years.

He further emphasized that public-private partnerships are an effective tool for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Renowned economist Dr Hafeez Pasha referring to the Phillips Curve Inflation-Employment Theory, explained that while a decline in inflation often leads to rising unemployment, the theory does not fully account for cost-push inflation.

The KU Registrar Prof Dr Abdul Waheed stressed the importance of identifying core economic challenges before formulating policies. He underscored the role of research in diagnosing fundamental economic problems and ensuring policy interventions effectively address them.

The Director AERC Prof Dr Nooreen Mujahid underscored the necessity for Pakistanis to adopt the roles of futurists, technologists, and innovators to proactively shape the nation’s economic future.

She highlighted the transformative role of digital technology in various sectors, including business, healthcare, education, and finance, asserting that Pakistan must lead rather than follow in the digital transformation era.

She added that the conference aims to explore key economic themes, emerging trends, and innovative policies through expert discussions and interactive sessions.

During a panel discussion, experts shed light on the importance of industrial digitalization in boosting Pakistan’s economic growth.

Ayaz Uqaili, Member of Industry Development Science and Information Technology, Government of Sindh, acknowledged that Pakistan has an opportunity to integrate digitalization into industrial processes to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Provincial Chief SMEDA Mukesh Kumar touched upon the issues of small and medium enterprise development which is the backbone of industrial activities.

Experts from academia pointed out that addressing Pakistan’s balance of payments issues could be significantly supported by leveraging digitalization and modernization strategies.

The Senior Vice President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Maheen Salman supported the view that the issue of ‘balance of payment’ is highly important.

She mentioned that nowadays and in the future issues of the environment will become vital. “We have to invest in green technology and need to implement the carbon trading program for greater market access in the global markets.”