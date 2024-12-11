Open Menu

KU, Al Kauser Inc Inks MoU To Provide Scholarships To Students

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 07:57 PM

The University of Karachi and the US-based organization Al Kauser Inc signed the memorandum of understanding under which Al Kauser would provide scholarships for the students of the UoK

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The University of Karachi and the US-based organization Al Kauser Inc signed the memorandum of understanding under which Al Kauser would provide scholarships for the students of the UoK.

The MoU documents were inked by the KU VC Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Pakistani representative for Al Kauser, Syed Qaim Mehdi, at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat on Wednesday.

Qaim Mehdi informed the members that Al Kauser started working in the education and medical fields in 2008 and later expanded its work by providing relief to flood victims in the country.

He mentioned that in 2018, around 40 students from the University of Karachi were getting scholarships, and now the numbers are increasing from 150 to over 200 students every year.

He shared that Al Kauser, based in New Jersey, is already providing scholarships to KU students, but after the signing of this MoU, they can easily increase the pool of funds dedicated to scholarships for KU students.

The KU VC Prof. Dr Khalid Iraqi appreciated the role of Al Kauser for providing financial assistance at the time of admissions and afterwards and said that such initiatives are helping the universities a lot.

He shared that the University of Karachi was the only varsity across the country that allowed students to continue their studies even though they were unable to pay tuition fees during the Covid-19 pandemic time due to various reasons.

However, he added, the majority of students misused the opportunity and did not clear their dues to date, which has put an extra financial burden on the campus.

