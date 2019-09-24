KU and British varsity sign MoU on collaborative research

(@FahadShabbir)

The Department of Computer Science,University of Karachi and the University of Ulster of the United Kingdom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote collaborative research and recognise the mutual benefits of exploring opportunities in the field of information technology

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):The Department of Computer Science,University of Karachi and the University of Ulster of the United Kingdom have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote collaborative research and recognise the mutual benefits of exploring opportunities in the field of information technology.

The Director for Global Engagement Ulster University, Catriona McCarthy and KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inked the MoU at the VC Secretariat, said a press release issued by Karachi University here on Tuesday.

As per objectives and scope of the MoU students of department of Computer Science would have mobility funding opportunities particularly the students enrolled in the postgraduate program while PhD scholarships would also be available under this MoU.

It was mentioned that besides staff mobility funding opportunities,collaborative research and summer programs were also major components of this MoU.

Both the parties were said to have agreed to promote cooperation in the field of computer science for the advancement of students.

Catriona McCarthy of Ulster University was quoted to have said that this MoU would help in sharing of information, experience and skills as well as learning from each other and also develop effective working practices.

She was further mentioned to have underlined that the Ulster University and the Karachi University would be able to work together to identify solutions, eliminate duplication of effort and be aware of risk and costs.

The Global Partnerships and Programs Officer, Ulster University,Sarah Hunter and Program Coordinator, Department of Computer Science,KU, Muhammad Sadiq Ali Khan were assigned the responsibility to coordinate in implementation of this memorandum of understanding.

The Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi was hopeful that academic exchange and scientific research cooperation would produce fruitful results in future.

Country Manager Ulster University Humair Ahmed, the Dean of Sciences, KU, Professor Dr Tabassum Mehboob and faculty of the department of computer science were also present on the occasion.