KU Announces Admission Schedule For Reserved Seats 2021

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

KU announces admission schedule for reserved seats 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi has announced the schedule for submission of online admission forms for the reserved seats in morning program 2021 for sports, University of Karachi employees, special persons, armed forces, lawyers offspring's, FATA, Northern Areas and Azad Jammu Kashmir, rural Sindh, and Balochistan.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said that the online admissions forms for reserved seats are available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk. The candidates would pay Rs2,000/- as the processing fee while could submit their admission forms by December 24, 2020.

She informed that if a candidate has appeared in the entry test held on December 12 and 13, 2020, he/she would be eligible to apply for the admissions on a reserved seat in those departments.

More Stories From Pakistan

