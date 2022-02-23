UrduPoint.com

KU Announces BA Part I (Ext) Annual Exam 2020 Results

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi announced the result of the BA (External) Part-I Annual Examination 2020 on Wednesday.

According to the gazette issued here among 3, 949 registered candidates, 3, 523 students appeared in the exams among which 1, 149 candidatescleared their exams while 2, 274 students failed.

The overall pass percentage was 32.61 percent.

