KU announces BA Part-I result

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday announced the result of BA (External) Part-I annual examination 2020.

According to the gazette issued, 3,949 candidates were registered of which 3,523 students appeared in the papers and 1,149 candidates cleared their exams while 2,274 students failed to pass their papers. The overall pass percentage was 32.61 percent.