KU Announces B.Com Part-I, II Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

KU announces B.Com Part-I, II results

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Friday announced the results of B.Com Part-I and II and both parts (overseas), annual examination 2018.

As per gazette, nine candidates were registered in B.

Com Part-I exams of which eight students appeared and only two candidates managed to pass their papers while six students were declared fail. The overall pass percentage was 25.

Meanwhile, 19 candidates were registered and 17 students appeared in the B.Com Part-II and both parts exams of which nine candidates declared pass with 2nd division, whereas eight candidates failed to clear their exams. The overall pass percentage was 52.94 percent.

