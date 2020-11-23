UrduPoint.com
KU Announces Entry Test Based Admission 2021

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

KU announces entry test based admission 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi is offering Online Admissions 2021 (Entry Test-Based) in the Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning) and bachelors and masters program, and Department of Visual Studies, the KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said on Monday.

He mentioned that the admission form, prospectus and admission details, and guidelines are available at the official link (www.uokadmission.edu.pk). He said that students could submit their admission forms along with a scanned copy of relevant documents and with the paid fees deposit slip to complete the admission process till November 30, 2020.

In bachelor's program, admissions would be given in departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Criminology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, business Administration, Education, Environmental Studies, food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special education and Teacher Education, and school of Law (LAT [HEC] clearance with at least 50 percent marks, is required).

In master's programs, admissions would be given in the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies.

He also mentioned that the University of Karachi would conduct the entry test through its own assessment and testing service, the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

He said that students applying in four and five years bachelors programs in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 45 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examinations, and in case they have completed their diplomas then they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test of the VS.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed also mentioned that the students, who are planning to apply on self-finance or reserved seats, must appear and clear the entrance test. Otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.

