KU Announces LLB Part I And II Annual Examination 2019 Result

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

KU announces LLB Part I and II Annual Examination 2019 result

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi on Thursday announced the result of LLB Part-I, Annual Examination 2019.

As per the gazette issued, 1, 549 candidates were registered for the exams of which 1, 377 students appeared in the papers and 687 were declared pass in the LLB Part-I papers.

The overall pass percentage was 49.89 percent.

Meanwhile, 756 candidates were registered of which 706 students appeared in the LLB Part-II exams and 342 candidates were declared pass.

The overall pass percentage was 48.44 percent.

More Stories From Pakistan

