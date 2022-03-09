KU announces LLB Part II Annual Examination 2020 result

The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Wednesday announced the result of LLB Part-II, Annual Examination 2020 held in 2021

According to the gazette issued here, 957 candidates were registered of which 937 students appeared in the papers and 412 candidates were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 43.97 percent.