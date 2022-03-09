UrduPoint.com

KU Announces LLB Part II Annual Examination 2020 Result

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 07:33 PM

The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Wednesday announced the result of LLB Part-II, Annual Examination 2020 held in 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Wednesday announced the result of LLB Part-II, Annual Examination 2020 held in 2021.

According to the gazette issued here, 957 candidates were registered of which 937 students appeared in the papers and 412 candidates were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 43.97 percent.

