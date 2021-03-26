UrduPoint.com
KU Announces MBBS Results

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

KU announces MBBS results

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) controller of examinations on Friday announced the results of MBBS Third Professional Annual Examination 2020 and MBBS Third Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2020.

According to the gazette issued here, 14 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the MBBS Third Professional Annual Examination 2020 of which nine students cleared the examinations. The overall pass percentage was 64.29 percent.

Meanwhile, 248 candidates were registered in the MBBS Third Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2020 and all of them appeared in the papers while 232 students cleared the examinations. The overall pass percentage was 93.55 percent.

