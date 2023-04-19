KU announces result of ADC Part I Regular Annual Exam 2021: 901 candidates succeed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi announced the result of the Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC), Part-I (Regular), Annual Examination 2021, on Wednesday.

The gazette shows that 6982 candidates were registered of which 6636 students appeared and 901 candidates were declared passed in the papers, said a spokesperson of KU.

The overall pass percentage was 13.58 percent.