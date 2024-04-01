Open Menu

KU Announces Result Of ADS Part-II Annual Exam 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

KU announces result of ADS Part-II Annual Exam 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The University of Karachi Monday announced the result of the Associate Degree in Science (ADS), Part II and both parts, Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette issued, 551 candidates were registered of which 547 students appeared in the papers, 102 candidates were declared passed with the first division, and 21 students with the second division.

The overall pass percentage was 22.49 percent.

The gazette shows that Mehak Mehmood daughter of Sheikh Mehmood Alam, a student of D.

J. Sindh Government Science College, having seat number 524094, secured 1326 marks out of a total of 1600 marks and clinched first position.

It also shows that Fiza Maqsood d/o Maqsood Ahmed Awan, a student of D.J. Sindh Government Science College, having seat number 524093, bagged 1309 marks and a second position while Eraj Fatima d/o Muhammad Naeem Khan Qadri, a student of Government Degree Girls College, Landhi No: 3 ½, having a seat number 524036, got 1303 marks and a third position.

