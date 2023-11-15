Open Menu

KU Announces Result Of BA Part II External Annual Exams-2022

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2023 | 08:33 PM

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the result of BA Part-II and both parts (External), Annual Examination 2022.

As per the gazette issued, 2, 845 candidates were registered of which 2, 582 students appeared in the exams, 168 candidates were declared passed with the first division, 1, 086 students with the second division, and three candidates managed to clear their papers with the third division.

The overall pass percentage was 48.72 percent.

