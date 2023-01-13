UrduPoint.com

KU Announces Result Of BSc (Pass) Part II Annual Exam 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

KU announces result of BSc (Pass) Part II Annual Exam 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi Friday announced the results of BSc (Pass) Part-II and both parts of the Annual Examinations 2021.

According to the gazette issued, 1,722 candidates were registered of which 1,646 students appeared in the papers and 270 candidates cleared the exams with the first division, 380 students with the second division, and three candidates managed to pass their papers with the third division.

The overall pass percentage was 39.67 percent.

As per the gazette, Musfera Anjum, daughter of Anjum Rafiq, having seat number 290880, and a student of Defence Authority College for Women obtained 1324 marks out of a total of 1400 marks and clinched overall first position.

