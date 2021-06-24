KU announces results of Academic Council Elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Registrar University of Karachi Professor Dr Abdul Waheed on Thursday announced the results of the elections of the Academic Council from the Constituencies of associate professors and assistant professors and lecturers.

According to the KU Registrar, who was also the Returning Officer, Dr Muhammad Ali and Dr Sadiq Ali Khan and Dr Mohsin Ali, Syed Ghufran Alam, Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan, and Dr Zeeshan Akhtar and have been elected to the Academic Council for two Associate Professors and four Assistant Professors / Lecturers seats.

He mentioned that Dr Muhammad Ali received 41 votes while Dr Sadiq Ali Khan got 36 votes for the seat of Associate Professor whereas other Dr Muhammad Zubair managed 32 votes and Dr Syed Imran Ali had 27 votes.

He added that Dr Mohsin Ali bagged 275 votes, Syed Ghufran Alam collected 240 votes, Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan received 173 votes, and Dr Zeeshan Akhtar got 170 votes, while Dr Muhammad Osama Shafiq had 168 votes, Dr Nida Ali got 161 votes, Dr Munazza Madani had 120 votes, and Dr Naila Siddiqua got 116 votes.

The elections were held at the Arts Auditorium. These elected members will hold office for three years from the date of the first meeting of the Academic Council.